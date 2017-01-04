Archives Archives Select Month December 2016 November 2016 September 2016 July 2016 May 2016 April 2016 February 2016 January 2016 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 June 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 November 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 June 2011 May 2011 April 2011 March 2011 January 2011 December 2010 November 2010 October 2010 September 2010 August 2010 July 2010 June 2010 May 2010 April 2010 March 2010 February 2010 January 2010 December 2009 November 2009 October 2009 September 2009 August 2009 July 2009 June 2009 May 2009 March 2009

December 2016 Alley Newspaper Let America Be America Again BY LANGSTON HUGHES, 1902-1967 Let America be America again. Let it be the dream it used to be. Let it be the pioneer on the plain Seeking a home where he himself is free. (America never was America to me.) Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed— Let it be that great strong land of love Where never kings connive nor tyrants scheme That any man be crushed by one above. (It never was America to me.) O, let my land be a land where Liberty Is crowned with no false patriotic wreath, But opportunity is real, and life is free, Equality is in the air we breathe. (There's never been equality for me, Nor freedom in this "homeland of the free.") Say, who are you that mumbles in the dark? And who are you that draws your veil across the stars? I am the poor white, fooled and pushed apart, I am the Negro bearing slavery's scars. I am the red man driven from the land, I am the immigrant clutching the hope I seek— And finding only the same old stupid plan Of dog eat dog, of mighty crush the weak. I am the young man, full of strength and hope, Tangled in that ancient endless chain Of profit, power, gain, of grab the land! Of grab the gold! Of grab the ways of satisfying need! Of work the men! Of take the pay! Of owning everything for one's own greed! I am the farmer, bondsman to the soil. I am the worker sold to the machine. I am the Negro, servant to you all. I am the people, humble, hungry, mean— Read the rest of this entry »



















Phillips West Neighborhood Upcoming Events www.phillipswest.info – December 2016 December 1st (Thursday) 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. – Phillips West Monthly Community Meeting! Join your neighbors and other Community Partners for updates from Local City Government & Minneapolis Police. The meeting will take place at the Center for Changing Lives Building in the Centrum Room (2400 Park Avenue). Free parking is available in the rear of building off of Oakland Avenue. Free Jakeeno's Pizza Dinner will be provided! If you would like more information or would like to get involved in the neighborhood please contact Crystal at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com January 26th (Thursday) 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. – Phillips West 20th Annual Winter Social! Join the Phillips West Neighborhood Organization, Community Partners and hundreds of your Neighbors for a FREE dinner buffet of cultural foods at the Lutheran Social Service Center for Changing Lives Building (2400 Park Avenue)! Several Resource tables will be present to share information about their services! Free parking is available! All who live, work, or support the mission of the Phillips West Neighborhood are welcome to attend! If you have questions, would like to have an information booth at event or volunteer please call Crystal at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com



















Analysis: The 2016 United States of America Presidential Election BY LAURA WATERMAN WITTSTOCK Reporting coming after the 2016 presidential election shows some interesting similarities to the 2012 election. First age: 37% of those 18 to 29 voted for Donald Trump, the same percentage that voted for Republican candidate Mitt Romney in 2012. At the other end of the age spectrum, 53% of those 65 and older voted for Trump, and in 2012 56% voted for Mitt Romney. The largest age group voting for Trump were those ages 45 to 64 (53%). Back in 2012 it was 51%. The white vote for Trump was 58%; the Black vote 8%; the Hispanic vote 29%; the Asian vote 29%; and other (that's where American Indians are included) 37%. When identified, the American Indian vote for Trump is likely to be ten percent or less. Hillary Clinton was on the losing side of votes only among white voters. Despite the fact that potential Republican majority changes in Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and potentially the Affordable Care Act will all affect those between 45 to over 65 years of age negatively, they voted for billionaire Donald Trump—a 70-year old with no governing experience. There were also thousands who did not vote. In 2012, there were 50,000 Michigan voters who voted for state and local offices but they left the presidential boxes unmarked. In 2016, that number was 110,000. Clinton lost Michigan by 13,107 votes. Despite Trump's threats to overturn Roe v. Wade and the dozens of media reports about how Trump was accused of either raping or forced himself upon dozens of women, 42% of women voters supported him at the ballot box. Clinton at current count is over 1.5 million popular votes ahead of Trump. Yet Trump wins with 290 electoral votes to Clinton's 232. On December 19th, the Electoral College members will convene in their respective states to elect the president and vice president, after which the college not only adjourns, but ceases until the next presidential year—2020. The lesson learned in the 2000 election when Al Gore received more popular votes than Electoral College winner George W. Bush, was that swing states mean a lot in terms of electoral votes. As of 2012, there are 4.90 electoral votes per million votes cast in red states and 4.09 in blue states. Electoral votes are 3.55 per million votes cast in swing states, but the Electoral College can distort popular vote results because swing states have notably higher turnout. Relative to the number of electoral votes, turnout is about 25 percent higher in swing states than in Democratic or Republican base states. Read the rest of this entry »



















Green Tomato Cook-Off Results: Exquisite cranberry GT relish, delicious GT Love cake, savory puff pastry GT Gruyere and Mushroom appetizer, smooth & creamy dill, potato GT soup, healthy & colorful GT Southwestern salad, Best of Show raspberry GT cobbler BY CLAUDIA SLOVACEK Every year the cooks, gardeners and neighborhood residents gather at the end of the growing season to celebrate our fall harvest and to squeeze every last ounce out of our gardens. Since the first killing frost of the season has not yet occurred the cooks had an abundance of green tomatoes to experiment with. On Thursday, October 20th, the 12th and 13th Avenue Community Garden sponsored the 16th annual Green Tomato Cook-off at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Midtown Phillips. We had seven entries this year and as the judges weighed in, they said it was one of the hardest years to decide who made the best sauce, sweet and savory entries. The judges this year included our long time guest, Ruth Holmquist, who has judged the contest for many years. We included a few new faces this year, inviting some of the staff/interns from St. Paul Lutheran's Clinic to join us. Elizabeth Mishler, Meghan Deering, Rachel Wirthlin, and Howie Hsieh also participated in tasting and assessing the seven entries. We started off the evening with fried green tomato appetizers, which were prepared by Sue Hunter Weir, Paul Weir and Wizard Marks. Many of the attendees raved about the appetizers and perhaps a few will try them on their own. This year's featured a crust made with Panko breadcrumbs. A little hot sauce and salt and pepper and the tongues were dancing with this delectable appetizer. Read the rest of this entry »



















SAVE THE SHAVE IS (SO) APPEALING!

BY STEVE SANDBERG Thanks everyone! The recognition by the City on October 25th that the Burma Save building DOES meet the City’s criteria for historic designation has put wind in our sails as we appeal to the City Zoning and Planning on Dec. 1st. Thanks for all the great suggestions for ways to incorporate this building into the educational regimen of Adult Education and the South High School campus: • a student run museum of immigration, • a student run coffee shop, • an all nations themed gathering place in a new building, • a post and beam supported super structure for an outdoor plaza. The trend in preservation of historical sites is to focus on the value of the stories they have to tell and the ways in which they involve the community. This is a fantastic opportunity for just that!

Remember to vote "Save the Shave!" at City Zoning and Planning Committee at 9:30am on Thursday December 1st, City Hall!


















