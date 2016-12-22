Phillips West Neighborhood Upcoming Events www.phillipswest.info – December 2016

December 1st (Thursday) 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. – Phillips West Monthly Community Meeting!

Join your neighbors and other Community Partners for updates from Local City Government & Minneapolis Police. The meeting will take place at the Center for Changing Lives Building in the Centrum Room (2400 Park Avenue). Free parking is available in the rear of building off of Oakland Avenue. Free Jakeeno’s Pizza Dinner will be provided! If you would like more information or would like to get involved in the neighborhood please contact Crystal at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com

January 26th (Thursday) 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. – Phillips West 20th Annual Winter Social!

Join the Phillips West Neighborhood Organization, Community Partners and hundreds of your Neighbors for a FREE dinner buffet of cultural foods at the Lutheran Social Service Center for Changing Lives Building (2400 Park Avenue)! Several Resource tables will be present to share information about their services! Free parking is available! All who live, work, or support the mission of the Phillips West Neighborhood are welcome to attend! If you have questions, would like to have an information booth at event or volunteer please call Crystal at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com