Community Gatherings January 2017

Our Community has scores of gatherings every year of many kinds. January 2017 began with even more than usual here, nationally, and around the world in response to a turbulent time when there is a sense that a RESET is necessary.

Some of those gatherings are pictured here beginning on the Front Page and continuing on pages 6 and 7.

Gatherings varied; spontaneous, local, world-wide, regularly scheduled, coalesced, and all inviting engagement, unity, and resolution to care for our Community and each other.

Front Page

1 #NoDak March support of Native Protection of water and land and protest of gov’t violence at the North Dakota Pipeline Site as it closed the East Lake Street Bridge Jan. 27, 2017; pictured within the letters RESET.

2 A Community Festival, “Love, Resistance, Revolution: A Community Festival” held on Inauguration Day to bring together hundreds of neighbors to share a meal, make art, enjoy music, and make their own commitments for social justice for the next four years hosted by Waite House, MN Neighborhoods Organizing for Change (NOC), Our Revolution MN, Isuroon, KRSM The Southside Media Project, Navigate MN, NAACP MPLS, Mesa Latina, TakeAction Minnesota, Native Lives Matter, ISAIAH, MN350: Building a Climate Movement in Minnesota, GoodSpace Murals, Living Proof Print Collective, and In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theater.

3 Women’s March at Minnesota State Capitol looking from high atop State Capitol Jan. 21, 2017.

4 Mpls. Police Sgt. Dubuc visits with neighbors at Phillips West 20th Annual Winter Social Jan. 30, 2017h at Changing Life’s Center with over 300 people attending.

5 Protest at Mpls.-St.P. Airport against recent Presidential Muslim Travel Ban Executive order Jan. 29, 2017; one of hundreds of such protests worldwide.

6 Hope, Fear, and Faith evening of conversation at Abubakar As-Sadique Mosque about “How can we, as Phillips Community deal with prejudice and racism?” Jan. 26, 2017.

Page 6

7 “Hope, Fear, and Faith” evening of conversation at Abubakar As-Sadique Mosque about “How can we, as Phillips Community deal with prejudice and racism?” Jan. 26, 2017; the evening’s scheduled Speakers. Ardo Mohamed , Mohamed Rashaad, Aisha Abdirashid, Organizers

Brother Abdirashid Abi, Board of Education at Abubakar Islamic Center, Moderator

Abdul, Abubakar Khalif and Coach

Speakers

Mohamed Amin ,(reciter) Zainab Mohamed (Translator) Student Recitors of Memorized portion of the Quran

Sh Abdiaziz Sugulle, Opening statement from Abubakar Islamic Center Board of Trustees

Abdi Warsame, Mpls. Ward 6 Councilmember

John Fruetel Mpls. Chief of Fire Dept.

Hassan Dhooye, Pres. IANA Islamic Association of North America President

Alondra Cano, Mpls. Ward 9 Councilmember

Peter Eichten, Midtown Phillips Neighborhood Co-Pres.

Officer Mohamed Farah, Somali Police Bar Association

Harvey Winje, The Alley Newspaper, Editor)

Asad Zaman, Muslim American Society of Minnesota

Dan Strack, Calvary Church, Member

Food served by Afro Deli

8 “Love, Resistance, Revolution: A Community Festival” held on Inauguration Day in doors and outside of Las Mojarras Restaurant 1507 East Lake Street with entertainment and speeches; Avalon Theatre marque in background.

9 Minnesota Senators respond to Presidential Executive Order on Immigration on January 30th; U.S. Sens. Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar speak at a press conference in St. Paul. Muwatib and Mumtaz Dahir, in jackets, are Somali refugees whose younger sister may be stranded in Uganda as a result of the order. Locally, on January 25th, State Representatives, Ilhan Omar, Ray Dehn, Karen Clark, and Carlos Mariani; and City Councilmember Alondra Cano teamed up to lead a unified and strong community response with other elected officials, immigrant rights groups, and organizers against Federal Administration attacks on the immigrant and refugee community saying, “Not in Our State!”

10 Women’s March to the MN State Capitol on Jan. 21, 2017.

11 Hope, Fear, and Faith Event Announcement

12 The “Collective Woman” Puppet by In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre “Representing and Healing the World in her arms” near the MN State Capitol Women’s March January 21, 2017. 13 Kalpulli Ketzal Coatlicue Dancers lead The “Collective Woman” Puppet by In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre at USA, MN State Capitol Women’s March January 21, 2017.

14 Demonstrators coalescing, listening and advocating at USA, MN State Capitol Women’s March January 21, 2017.

15 McGruff “the Crime Dog, visits and poses with neighborhood kids at Phillips West 20th Annual Dinner for over 300 people January 26, 2017.

16 Legislator’s Forum with Rep. Clark, Rep. Allen, and Sen. Hayden at East Phillips Cultural Community Center Jan. 28, 2017 updating neighbors on current legislative issues and discussing priorities for the current session.

17 American Swedish Institute Exhibit “Migration, Belonging, and Identity” Panel discussion January 20, 2017; left to right – PBS’s Fred de Sam Lazaro, Larry Yungk from UNHCR, Tea Rozman-Clark from Green Card Voices, authors Kau Kalia Yang, and Ola Larsmo, author of “Swede’s Hollow.”