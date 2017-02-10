MayDay Workshops, Parade, and Pageant 2017



Save the Dates! MayDay Community Meetings

The process of creating the MayDay Parade, Ceremony, and Festival begins in February and March with community meetings. We invite you to join with neighbors and MayDay artists in a conversation about where we are as a community right now: our hopes, concerns, and images that resonate and inspire as we look towards this new year.

Tuesday, February 7, 7-9:30 pmTuesday, March 21, 7-9:30 pm

Mayday schedule and Community Meeting notice

COMMUNITY MEETINGS!

It is time to gather to envision the theme for MayDay! All are welcome to two community meetings to brainstorm the theme for the 43rd MayDay Festival:

The FIRST meeting, on February 7th from 7-9:30pm, is a brainstorm inviting attendees to speak of the concerns and the joys of this current time, with ideas of how we as a community and as individuals participate in these issues.

For the SECOND meeting, on March 21 from 7-9:30pm , the MayDay staff presents their ideas for a theme garnered from the ideas shared at the first community meeting. Meeting participants then give feedback—asking questions, offering ideas, and helping network possibilities for furthering the theme.

ALL ARE WELCOME!

Both meetings are held at In the Heart of the Beast Theatre’s home base, the Avalon theatre: 1500 E Lake St , Mpls, Mn 55407

Phone: 612-721-2535

info@hobt.org

2017 MAYDAY SCHEDULE of Public meetings and Workshops:

Tuesday February 7, 7:00—9:30pm First MayDay Community Meeting

Tuesday, March 21, 7-9:30 pm, Second MayDay Community Meeting

For the entire month of April, Community workshops to build Mayday are held at In the Heart of the Beast Theatre’s home space at 1500 E Lake St , Mpls Mn 55407

Beginning April 8, Workshops are held every: Saturdays from 9-11am and 1-3pm

Tuesdays from 7-9pm

Thursdays from 7-9 pm

All workshops are open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Workshops are funded by free will donations .

The 43rd MAYDAY is SUNDAY MAY 7, 2017