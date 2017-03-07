Announcing the 2017 Puppet Lab Performances

By Stephanie Rogers

Week 1:

Chamindika Wanduragala: Fulfillingness’ Rebirth

Madeline Helling: Brothers

Friday, March 17 – 7:30pm

Saturday, March 18 – 7:30pm

Sunday, March 19 – 2:30pm

Week 2:

Patty Gille: Bipolar Lite

Allison Osberg: Mythomania

Friday, March 24 – 7:30pm

Saturday, March 25 – 7:30pm

Sunday, March 26 – 2:30pm

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre is excited to announce the 2017 Puppet Lab performances, featuring brand new experimental work by four local emerging artists: Chamindika Wanduragala, Allison Osberg, Patty Gille, and Madeline Helling. After an intensive fellowship program that paired each artist with a mentor, these works are now ready for the main stage!

The performances are broken up into two weekends with two shows each weekend. Chamindika Wanduragla and Madeline Helling will showcase their work March 17 – 19. Patty Gille and Allison Osberg will be featured the following weekend, March 24 – 26. Tickets are $15 for each performance.

This will be Puppet Lab’s sixth year of generating radical, genre-expanding performances. The Puppet Lab program is directed by Alison Heimstead and is made possible by generous support from the Jerome Foundation.

About the work:

In Fulfillingness’ Rebirth, Chamindika Wanduragala explores the conflict surrounding an artist who becomes a mother, inviting audience members to join her in a participatory and cathartic experience.

Brothers by Madeline Helling

Two brothers take over their parents’ estate and discover that the demographics of the neighborhood are shifting, so they devise a plan to build a wall to keep the neighbors out.

Bipolar Lite by Patty Gille is a colorful variety show featuring puppets, masks, and slapstick performances that reflect Gille’s experiences and challenges living a bipolar life.

Mythomania by Allison Osberg is a fairly factual study of our post-truth world, told through the eyes of a sweet potato.

IN THE HEART OF THE BEAST

PUPPET AND MASK THEATRE

1500 E Lake St

Minneapolis, MN 55407

612-721-2535 main number

805-452-9795 cell

marketing@hobt.org

www.hobt.org