By Howard McQuitter II

For March 2017, I refer to my highly recommended movie the highly touted musical/romance/drama “La La Land” (received 14 Oscar nominations) directed by Damien Chazelle (“Whiplash” [2014]). Chazelle became the youngest Person (at age 32) to win the best director award at the Golden Globes. Only two other movies in Oscar history have received 14 nominations: “All About Eve” (1950) and “Titanic” (1997).

Chilean director Pablo Larrain was fortunate to bring two films to the silver screen in 2016: “Jackie” (about Jackie Kennedy after President Kennedy’s assassination) and “Neruda” (high ranking senator in Chile, famous poet, flees for his life because he’s a Communist) (Spanish in English subtitles).

And a must see film (I thought about putting it in my top 10 list), a true-to-life story about a young man during World War II who refused to carry a gun in battle but saved several dozen lives without firing a shot in intense battle scenes. That movie “Hacksaw Ridge” starring Andrew Garfield, directed by controversial Mel Gibson.

I cannot forget the sci-fi/drama “Arrival” starring the unforgettable Amy Adams, along with Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker. (Amy Adams was not nominated this year.) If there’s an oddball film of 2016 I think one of the top of the list “The Lobster,” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, yes, starring Colin Farrell. This movie for all its “weirdness” says a lot about our 21st century dysfunctional relationships.

CORRECTION: from February Movie Corner Number 8 on my best movie list for 2016 is “Hell or High Water”(R) is directed by David Mackenzie (“Young Adam”[2003],”Starred Up”[2013].