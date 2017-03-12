Midtown Phillips Changes on 13th Ave., 14th Ave. and Lake Street

Changes 13th and 14th Avenues, 28th Street to the Greenway

BY HARVEY WINJE

The Greenway Market, 2825 13th Ave So. in the building recently occupied by Wentworth Aircraft for many years after it was Sears & Roebucks Service Center for decades, is proposing to keep current uses the same while adding more retail shops.

A new proposal is for five Townhomes with Granny units above the garage and some green space for children to play east of the Market and fronting, level with the Midtown Greenway. There is an opportunity to Tour the Greenway Market Tuesday March 28, 6:30-8pm before the Midtown Community Meeting at Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center, 2824 13th at 7:15pm, previously Dayton-Rogers, metals Mfg. company for decades.

See Midtown Phillips NEWS on page 4 for more details.