Phillips West Neighborhood Upcoming Events www.phillipswest.info

April 6th (Thursday) 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Phillips West Monthly Community Meeting– Please join the Phillips West Board and Community Members for pizza and updates about what is going on in the Community. Ward 6 City Council & Minneapolis Police will be present to give update. We will also have guests from Public Works to talk about bike lane construction on 26th & 28th. Meeting is located in the Center for Changing Lives Building (2400 Park Avenue, 1st floor Centrum Room). Free parking adjacent to the building is available. For questions please call Phillips West Staff (Crystal) at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com.