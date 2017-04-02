NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Sunday April 2nd 2017

Keep citizen journalism alive!

Donatebutton_narrow

Sections

Links

Archives

Phillips West Neighborhood Upcoming Events www.phillipswest.info

April 6th (Thursday) 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Phillips West Monthly Community Meeting– Please join the Phillips West Board and Community Members for pizza and updates about what is going on in the Community. Ward 6 City Council & Minneapolis Police will be present to give update. We will also have guests from Public Works to talk about bike lane construction on 26th & 28th. Meeting is located in the Center for Changing Lives Building (2400 Park Avenue, 1st floor Centrum Room). Free parking adjacent to the building is available. For questions please call Phillips West Staff (Crystal) at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com.

Share this with your friends:
  • email
  • Print
  • PDF
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Tumblr
  • Digg
  • StumbleUpon
  • del.icio.us
  • Google Bookmarks
Post Published: 29 March 2017
Posted by: Jonathan Miller
Found in section: Neighborhood News, Phillips West

Previous Topic:
Next Topic:

Leave a Reply

Twitter

Facebook