First All My Relations Arts Artists-in-Residency Program • February 26 – March 5, 2017

By Karen Nelson

In partnership with The Ordway Center For Performing Arts and Rosy Simas Danse, All My Relations Arts presentsTanya Lukin Tanya Lukin Linklater’s performance collaborations, videos, photographs and installations have been exhibited nationally and internationally. She is compelled by relationships between bodies, histories, poetry, pedagogy, Indigenous conceptual spaces (languages), and institutions.

Opening Reception: March 3rd, 2017 at 6 – 8 pm

Tanya Linklater Lukin’s visual art installation on view: March 3rd – April 7th, 2017

All My Relations Gallery

1414 Franklin Ave E.

Minneapolis, MN 55404

Donations of 5 – 10 dollars are not necessary but encouraged

Contact: Taylor Rose Payer, Director of Arts and Cultural Engagement

Native American Community Development Institute

tpayer@nacdi.org or 612-284-1102

The Visual Artists Network (VAN) Exhibition Residency Program is designed to offer individual visual artists and artist collectives the opportunity to travel in the U.S. and exhibit their work in a one-week residency. Distinct as a touring program, VAN Exhibition Residencies emphasize travel and community engagement to support artists in overcoming economic barriers and geographic isolation, to connect with peers and audiences outside of their studios and home communities.

Linklater.