The Alley Banks at Woodland National Bank on Franklin Avenue

BY HARVEY WINJE

Alley Communications also dba (doing business as) The Alley Newspaper has chosen to close its very small banking account with a large national bank that invest in the North Dakota Pipeline and other pipelines detrimental to sacred lands, people, and the environment.

Alley Communications and The Alley Newspaper is proud to say we are now banking on Franklin Avenue at Woodlands National Bank.

This means:

Standing with Standing Rock people and other people and lands being desecrated by pipelines via invested monies.

Giving business to local business.

Much less expensive banking costs and better interest rates.