American Indian Month Events

Events

First Person Radio

May 3 @ 9 – 10 am

Our guest will be Kate Beane, she’ll be discussing the Dakota Truth Telling Omniciye event, which begins on Saturday May 4, at Fort Snelling. To listen live, dial in 90.3 on your FM radio

American Indian Wellness Fair

May 3 @ 11 am – 3 pm

The American Indian Wellness Fair continues the goal to increase awareness of current health issues facing American Indian people by providing access to a variety of health screenings, education, information and community resources. For more information: Stephanie Graves (stephanie.graves@minneapolismn.gov)

Dakota Truth Telling Omniciye

May 4 @ 8 am / May 7 @ 5 pm

On May 4th of 1863, Dakhóta people who had been imprisoned at a concentration camp below Akíčhita Čhúŋkaške (Fort Snelling) at Bdóte were taken by steamboat and exiled from Mnísota Makhóčhe. To mark our return and assert our continued presence on this sacred land where the two rivers meet, we invite all Očhéthi Šakówiŋ Oyáte to return home, unify in peace, and share community knowledge, teachings, and stories with one another. Historic Fort Snelling.

American Indian Cancer Foundation

Pow Wow for Hope

May 6 @ 1 – 7 pm

Powwow for Hope is a community fundraising event that honors loved ones who have battled cancer or are fighting cancer and provides an opportunity to learn more about cancer prevention and resources. Your help is needed to address the cancer burdens faced by many American Indian families throughout Indian Country. Teams raise funds in many different ways before, during and after Powwow for Hope.

American Indian Family & Children’s Services Open House

May 9 @ 1 – 5:30 pm

Minneapolis American Indian Center Open House

May 10 @ 11 am – 2 pm

American Indian OIC Founder’s Day Event

May 11 @ 12 – 3 pm

Walk in, grab lunch, and start interviewing. It’s that simple! There will also be drawings, giveaways, and entertainment! This is a community event, come celebrate with us.

Wamákhaška Ki Waštépi! (Animals Are Good!)

May 11 @ 6:30 – 8:30 pm

|Free. Come to the Minneapolis Institute of Art for a fun family-friendly event featuring the Dakhóta language. Students will create sculptures of animals, and learn related Dakhóta words. Taught by Joe Bendickson, Dakhóta Language Instructor at the University of Minnesota and Katie Bendickson, Dakhóta Language Specialist, St. Paul Public Schools. All Ages Welcome. The event is free; limited seating. Please email or call Tobie Miller to register: tmiller@artsmia.org or 612-870-3286

Pow Wow Grounds/NACDI/AICDC Open House

May 12 @ 11 am – 2 pm

Come visit us for our open house! Details to follow!

South High All Nations 2017 Pow Wow

May 12 @ 12 – 3 pm

Grand Entry at 12pm. Free. |South High All Nations is hosting their annual Pow Wow. Senior Honoring Ceremony; Host drums are Hoka Hey and Midnight Express; Hand drum and potato dance contest with prizes! For questions, contact oshki.ogichidaag@gmail.com.

Little Earth 18th Annual Mother’s Day Powwow

May 13 @ 1 – 9 pm

Minnesota Chippewa Tribes Open House

May 18 @ 2 – 4 pm

Featuring a dessert bar!

Native American Community Clinic Open House

May 19 @ 12 – 3 pm

Join us as we celebrate Minnesota Indian Month 2017! Our theme will be centered on “Water Is Life” in which we will have spiritual advisors and many other culturally centered activities. We will be providing free health screenings, have fun activities for families, and will be serving a nutritious lunch! See you there!

Guest Drum: Midnite Express! Karaoke! Lunch!

Dream of Wild Health Sacred Medicines & Garden Beginning Workshop

May 20 @ 10 am – 12 pm

RSVP Estella:

estella@dreamofwildhealth.org

Takoda May Mulligan

May 22 @ 10:30 am – 8 pm

In life, a mulligan is just par for the course. It’s a do-over after a missed shot. A fresh start. The choice to try again rather than give up. Students at Takoda Institute take every mulligan they are given and turn it into a victory as they enroll, learn and graduate with a promising career pathway in IT, healthcare, or business. Your support provides scholarships for students motivated to succeed, but lack the financial means to access high demand jobs that lead them on a pathway to the American dream. On Monday, May 22nd, help us turn mulligans into jobs with a day of food, fun and friendly competition. All golf packages Include a round of golf, lunch, cocktail hour, and dinner. Don’t golf – no worries – join us over the cocktail hour and stay for dinner.

Red Lake Nation Embassy’s Open House

May 23 @ 12 – 2 pm

For more info, email Dava: dava.beaulieu@redlakenation.org

Bii Gii Wiin Open House

May 26 @ 12 – 3 pm

www.biigiiwiin.org

Ain Dah Yung Center Open House and Celebration

May 31 @ 11 am – 2 pm

As usual we’ll be providing a wonderful feast with buffalo & chicken shish kabobs, wild rice salad and of course fry bread. There will once again be lots of opportunities to win one of our many Prize Baskets and other drawing gifts…and we will be honoring this year’s 2017 Ally of the Year! Most importantly…it’s an opportunity to come together and celebrate our communities, our people and all that we are together! So mark your calendars now…more info to follow… Miigwetch!