AMERICAN INDIAN MONTH: FRANKLIN AV, CEDAR FIELD, & TOURS, FRANCE

American Indian Month begins with a Parade along the American Indian Cultural Corridor blocks of East Franklin Avenue and continues with Open Houses, Pow Wows, Fairs, and other special events by the many American Indian organizations here in the Phillips Community and throughout Minnesota.  It is a focused celebration and validation of the rich American Indian traditions, art, music, ceremonies, spirituality and Community that exist all year in ways that invite heightened awareness. American Indian Cultural Corridor Banners are a year-long reminder of the great benefits American Indians and their culture have bestowed on this land for thousands of years.

Post Published: 03 May 2017
Posted by: Jonathan Miller
