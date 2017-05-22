Meetings since Feb., thousands of Workshop hours in Apr. & May, donated materials & dollars all year = MayDay Parade & Park Pageant for tens of thousands of participants & viewers May 7th!

43rd MayDay Parade, Ceremony and Festival

Sunday, MAY 7, 2017 – Save the Date!

*And check out the many

opportunities to Volunteer or get involved

Donate to the 43rd MayDay!

It takes $200,000 to fund the people, puppets, park fees, parade permits, police presence, and porta potties to support MayDay. Please give as generously as possible — every gift counts for the 43rd Annual MayDay Parade, Ceremony, and Festival!

11 am: Assemble

MayDay Parade participants assemble by section east of Bloomington Ave on 25th St., between Bloomington and Cedar Ave. in South Minneapolis. See map

NOON: Parade Begins

At the corner of 25th St. E. and Bloomington Ave. S., and travels south on Bloomington to 34th St. E., where the parade turns west towards Powderhorn Park.

3pm: Ceremony & Festival

The MayDay Tree of Life Ceremony begins at 3pm in Powderhorn Park. The Festival is open throughout the day.