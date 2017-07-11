MAY DAY MAY DAY!*

BY ROY McBRIDE

Mayday! Mayday!

Earth calling anyone

Mayday! Mayday!

To all my brothers and sisters

In the bombed-out cities of earth

Earth:

May you have peace.

May you have justice.

May you have joy.

May you have equality.

May you have understanding.

May you have compassion.

May you have love.

So many things that divide.

So many things to decide.

Whose side are you on?

I think you’re right and you’re

right and

you’re right and you’re right

and you’re

right and you’re right and

you’re right

and you’re right and you’re

right and of

course I’m right—I’m always right!

Anybody left?

Anybody left out?

Alright!

Right on!

Right?

Right?

Roy McBride, Poet Extraordinaire; b. Dec 29th 1943, d. July 29th 2011, Printed with Permission

Roy McBride’s poem Mayday! Mayday! with its creative-genius word play set the cadence, and depth for a longer version written within the MayDay Workshop/Planning Sessions embellishing with the Theme of the Parade and Pageant–IMAGINE-HEAL-RESIST–and sung at the beginning of the May Day Pageant lakeside at Powderhorn Park by Jayanthi Kyle.