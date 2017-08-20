By Harvey Winje

Are we too consumed by NEWS?

Publisher Peter W. Marty challenges himself and readers with this question when also quoting “Alain de Botton, a British-based philosopher and author of The News: A User’s Manual, who believes that in contemporary culture news has largely replaced religion as ‘our central source of guidance and our touchstone of authority.’ The news—not scripture, tradition, or inspired ritual—informs how we handle suffering and make moral choices. A desire to know what’s going on all hours of the day and night actually makes us more shallow than we may want to admit.” [See, complete article by Peter Marty in Christian Century, November 23, 2016 and hopefully reprinted in the September Alley Newspaper]