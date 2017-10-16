NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Monday October 16th 2017

Phillips West Neighborhood Upcoming Events October 2017

BY CRYSTAL TRAUTNAU WINDSCHITL

October 5th (Thursday) 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.Phillips West Monthly Community Meeting!

Join your neighbors and other Community Partners for updates from Local City Government & Minneapolis Police. Meeting will take place at the Center for Changing Lives Building in the Centrum Room (2400 Park Avenue).  Free parking is available in the rear of building off of Oakland Avenue.  Free Jakeeno’s Pizza Dinner will be provided!  If you would like more information or would like to get involved in the neighborhood please contact Crystal at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com

Crystal Trautnau Windschitl is Executive Director of Phillips West Neighborhood Organization

Post Published: 03 October 2017
Posted by: Jonathan Miller
Found in section: Neighborhood News, Phillips West

