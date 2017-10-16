The Alley Newspaper Editor Harvey Winje was on FIRST PERSON RADIO with Laura Watermnan Wittstock on Wednesday 9.13.17

Listen to Laura Waterman Wittstock as she talked with Harvey Winje about the history of the Phillips Neighborhood, KFAI’s neighbor and home to a large American Indian population. The area of the Phillips Neighborhood began as Indian land but as settlers moved in and Indian families were pushed out, Philips became a welcoming point for newly arriving immigrant families, which in the late 20th Century meant, Hmong, Vietnamese, Somali, other Asian and African groups. Indian people never completely left Phillips. Once rail, bus, and automobile transportation became available, Indians began moving back and forth from reservations to Phillips and back. Harvey has many, many stories to share about his newspaper, The Alley, and the history of the area.

Harvey Winje is a first generation born American, albeit not until his 1940 birth in the community named in the 1960’s for the abolitionist Wendell Phillips. He serves as the stipend-paid editor of The Alley Newspaper, a 42 year old monthly newspaper of the Phillips Community. He is a carpenter, small business owner, great-grandfather, and an inveterate keeper of history and building parts. He has tried, with mixed results and his own self-doubts, to bring seven years of post high school philosophy, history, and religious academic book learning back to his home community. Harvey has taken his carpentry skills gleaned from his father and older brothers and adapted them to building design & construction management on buildings like the Bailey Building home of KFAI, the KFAI Studio itself, and the Cedar. His long love of community building has been demonstrated in helping to preserve The Alley Newspaper and advocating for the still relevant words of Wendell and Ann Phillips.

First Person Radio

Schedule:

Wednesday, 1:00pm to 2:00pm

DJs:

Laura Waterman Wittstock

Program Categories:

Public Affairs

FIRST PERSON RADIO is a weekly public affairs program of MIGIZI Communications that takes listeners to Indian Country, once a week. Listen to personalities, issues, authors, artists and occasional music – produced and hosted by Laura Waterman Wittstock and Roy Taylor.

Wittstock was a 2006 Louis W. Hill, Jr. Fellow in Philanthropy under the University of Minnesota’s Hubert H. Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs. Among leadership and professional awards are the (2011) Frank Premack Public Affairs Journalism Award: Farr Award for an exceptional contribution to public affairs; (2006) the Distinguished IEL Service Award, (Institute for Educational Leadership national award for improvement of American education; (2005) American Indian Honored Educator. She was formerly President of MIGIZI Communications, Inc., Minneapolis, 1988 to 2004; Editor of Colors Magazine, Minneapolis, 1996-1998; Director of Media Curriculum, MIGIZI Communications, Inc, April, 1985 to 1988 and Executive Producer, of First Person Radio, MIGIZI, 1981 to 2004.

Contact me with ideas: lwmpls@centurylink.net 612-387-4915 and download weekly programs on http://tinyurl.com/6tna7hm All programs are archived at kfai.org/firstpersonradio