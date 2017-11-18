Phillips Neighborhood Clinic NOVEMBER Highlights!

Nov 15th: We will be hosting our ‘MOVE’ night workout classes- 5 to 7 pm

Nov 20th: Get your EYES checked and get some glasses at our ophthalmology specialty night

Nov 27th: We will be hosting our ‘EAT’ night cooking class –

5 to 7 pm

Nov 30th: PNC will host their monthly FOOT care night, including diabetic foot tests

Monday Nights: Students from the University of Minnesota’s College of LAW to answer any legal questions you may have

Monday’s and Thursday’s: Walk-in FLU SHOT Clinic

Location:

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

2742 15th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Hours:

Monday and Thursday from 6 – 9pm