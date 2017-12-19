CAROLING WITH CROWS Phillips Neighborhood, Christmas 2016

BY THOMAS R. SMITH

Some people came out to greet us, others held

back, facades preserving a solemn

silence, whether of privacy, vacancy

or sorrow. Yet smiles escaped our little

roving chorus, whether for our stumbles

over the carols’ verses in Spanish, or

for having lit a few faces in windows

and doorways of South Minneapolis.

Lifting my gaze from twilight pavement

and shadowed porches. I’m not sure when

it happened. I suddenly saw them,

crows, hundreds, maybe thousands in the burnt-

orange dusk, surrounding us in all

directions, clustered crows enough to re-leaf

the bare trees, great black choir-lofts of crows,

their dark notes strung on staves of the sky.

Overhead, too, crows everywhere, flapping

through the lurid, smudged air like ash from some

vast burning which perhaps was after all

simply the crows¹ Christmas, their excitable

cawing and clacking a kind of caroling

above our earthbound song, urging us out

from our less visible darkness to recognize

also those angels of the nearer heavens.

Thomas R. Smith is a poet, essayist, editor, and teacher living in River Falls, Wisconsin. He teaches poetry at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis. His new and selected prose poems, Windy Day at Kabekona, will be out from White Pine Press in 2018. He is also working on a prose book about writing the nature poem in a time of pipelines, fracking, and climate change.