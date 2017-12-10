FRANK REFLECTIONS: Whose land is “Our” land?

BY FRANK ERICKSON

Homelessness within the Native American Community is much higher than the white community. What white Europeans have done to Native Americans is beyond words.

The most important issue our society will deal with in the next 100 years is–who has the right to own things around here.

My ancestors come here, unjustly take the land, and then play capitalism into the equation. So the wickedness grows every day as the white landlords continue to raise rents and the rate of homelessness among Natives only increases, the chance to get a roof over their heads becomes further out of reach.

Greed is just the surface problem. The whites have no right to own the land and the commerce.