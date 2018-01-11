Join Phillips Wellness 50+ to learn, connect, build our community

Tuesdays – 5:30 to 7:00 PM
Ebenezer Tower, 2523 Portland Avenue
(Ebenezer bus will pick up at Park Apts. and Loren on Park at 5:10)
January 9
Who Needs a Buddy? We All Do!
with Sandra Smith
January 16
Life & Death Planning
with Lee Cunningham
January 23
Questions & Answers about Making the Most of Your Money
with Lee Cunningham
January 30
Bit & Bites: Tasty Tidbits for Health
with Rachel from The Food Group
This is for everyone in the Phillips community.
Hope to see you there!
Questions? Contact Donna Nordin at
612-741-5180 or
dnordin2@comcast.net