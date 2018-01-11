Join Phillips Wellness 50+ to learn, connect, build our community

Tuesdays – 5:30 to 7:00 PM

Ebenezer Tower, 2523 Portland Avenue

(Ebenezer bus will pick up at Park Apts. and Loren on Park at 5:10)

January 9

Who Needs a Buddy? We All Do!

with Sandra Smith

January 16

Life & Death Planning

with Lee Cunningham

January 23

Questions & Answers about Making the Most of Your Money

with Lee Cunningham

January 30

Bit & Bites: Tasty Tidbits for Health

with Rachel from The Food Group

This is for everyone in the Phillips community.

Hope to see you there!

Questions? Contact Donna Nordin at

612-741-5180 or

dnordin2@comcast.net