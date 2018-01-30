Laura Waterman Wittstock will be “Signing-Off” of FIRST PERSON RADIO/ KFAI 90.3 FM February 14th—Valentine’s Day 2018!

She has produced and hosted FIRST PERSON RADIO for many years. News and stories are streaming out of “Indian Country” as the large number of land islands that dot the American landscape are collectively known, and from the more than two-thirds of the Indian population that live in areas off their home territories. Politics, artistic life, environment, social movements, tribal sovereignty, and the lives of personalities are available to radio every day. Radio is the one way of telling these stories that make them unforgettable.

Laura Waterman Wittstock is president and CEO of Wittstock & Associates. A former fulltime journalist, Waterman Wittstock is the author of several publications, including We Are Still Here: A Photographic History of the American Indian Movement, Diverse Populations/Diverse Needs: Community Foundations and Diversity and Changing Communities,and ININATIG’S Gift of Sugar: Traditional Native Sugar Making. She produces and hosts First Person Radio, a weekly public affairs program on KFAI-FM in Minneapolis and writes an online column in Indian Country Today Media Network. She is frequent contributor of writing in The Alley Newspaper of the Phillips Community after having a regular column for many years.