Messiah Demolishes Sanctuary and Sells to the Money Changers, 2018 A.D.

Opinion

By HARVEY WINJE

There is tragic irony this Passover/Good Friday/Easter Season in the Phillips Community.

For Christians, this is a season of introspection, betrayal, death, and celebration. Passover March 30, 2018, is reminiscent of Passover 2,000 years ago when, “Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast those that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, and said unto them, ‘It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.’” Matthew 21:12–13. Sunday April 1, 2018, is Easter.

The Messiah Congregation is acquiescing to the, reported, $800,000.00 offer from Children’s MN Hospitals and Clinics to buy the vacant lot, at 25th Street between Chicago and Columbus Avenues, after the parts of the church have been removed and demolition is complete. It is uncertain whether money from the removed stained glass and unique, historic architectural parts of the Sanctuary will go to the Messiah Congregation or Children’s MN. Apparently, this lucrative deal excluded the Messiah Congregation from marketing the property to churches, mosques, or others of less wealth and who don’t have the political influence and finances to sway politicians.

Messiah Congregation is complicit in violating a decades old Covenant* revised and signed in April 1998 by all parties including Children’s MN, between the Phillips Community and all of the neighborhood’s hospitals. Children’s is also complicit as this violation, once again, illuminates Children’s MN continued, flagrant disregard for the Covenant, community values, and local quality of life. Their steamrolling approach gives them ownership of 3 entire city blocks, creating a large impact to the homes and residents of the surrounding blocks with increased traffic necessitating larger and larger parking ramps such as the 700 car ramp on this block.

Trust is demolished between residents and institutions along with another City landmark and another city block!

* “Multi-Block Land Use Covenant: A formal, solemn, and binding agreement. A written agreement or promise especially for the performance of some action. It is a declaration of intent by all parties who sign, to help each other achieve mutual objectives.” [See Dave’s Dumpster Cartoon this issue]