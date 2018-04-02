Phillips West News – April 2018

By CRYSTAL WINDSCHITL

Phillips West Neighborhood Upcoming Events:

Check out the Phillips West Website: www.phillipswest.info

PWNO Meeting

March 1st (Thursday) 6-7pm

Join your neighbors and other Community Partners for updates from Local City Government, 3rd Precinct Police. Wells Fargo will be present to discuss their plans for a new parking ramp. Met Transit will also be present to discuss locations for the new D Line (Rapid Bus Transit along Chicago Avenue). This meeting will take place at the Center for Changing Lives in the Centrum Room (2400 Park Avenue). Free parking is available in the rear of building off Oakland Avenue. Free Delivery Pizza & Beverages will be provided! If you would like more information or would like to get involved with the neighborhood please contact Crystal at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com

PWNO Meeting

April 5th (Thursday) 6-7pm

Same location as above! Details

to follow in next month’s Alley!