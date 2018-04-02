NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Monday April 2nd 2018

Keep citizen journalism alive!

Donatebutton_narrow

Sections

Links

Archives

What’s Up at the Franklin Community Library – April 2018

By ERIN THOMASSON

K-12 Homework Help
Tuesdays, Wednesdays,
& Thursdays, 3:30-7:30pm
Free in-person tutoring: K-12 students. No advance sign-up. Info: www.hclib.org/homework. Sponsor: Friends of the Hennepin County Library.

TEEN PROGRAMS
Urban 4-H Club
Tuesdays, 5-7pm
Urban gardening to digital photo/video & theater. Partner: U of MN.

Dhalinta Horumar sare rabta / Young Achievers
Wednesdays, 4:30-6pm 
U dabaaldag Dhaqanka Soomalida, sameyso saaxiibo cusub iyo in aad isticmaasho hab nololeed cafimaad leh. Lamaane: WellShare International.

Celebrate Somali culture, make new friends and practice healthy lifestyles. Partner: WellShare International.

Teen Tech Workshop
Wednesdays, 5-6:30pm
Create music, videos, animation & other projects using high & low-tech, from iPads & 3D printers to synthesizers & sewing machines. Led by the library’s Teen Tech Squad.

Franklin Learning Center:
612-543-6934 flc@hclib.org
Free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who are learning English & math, preparing for the GED & citizenship exams, and gaining life skills. Community volunteers needed; No experience necessary. Training and materials given.

Share this with your friends:
  • email
  • Print
  • PDF
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Tumblr
  • Digg
  • StumbleUpon
  • del.icio.us
  • Google Bookmarks
Post Published: 29 March 2018
Posted by: melissa@schmittcreative.com
Found in section: What's up at the Franklin Library

Previous Topic:
Next Topic:

Leave a Reply

Twitter

Facebook