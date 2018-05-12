March for immigrant and workers’ rights!

By LINDSEY FENNER

On Tuesday, May 1, International Workers’ Day, a broad coalition of community, immigrant, and labor organizations will be marching through South Minneapolis for immigrant and workers’ rights. Organized by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), neighbors will be showing up for a platform that protects all workers. ¡El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido!

TUESDAY, MAY 1, 3:30pm

Lake Street & Nicollet Avenue

No attacks on immigrants, refugees & Muslims

No more deportations

Legalization for all

Clean DREAM Act Now

Restore Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Salvadorans & Haitians

Adopt the Sanctuary Platform

Make Minnesota a Sanctuary State

Expand union rights in Minnesota

Stop all ‘right to work’ (for less) attacks

Living wage for all

Medicare for all

End to police brutality! Community control of the police!

Climate justice

Peace

MARTES 1 DE MAYO, 3:30pm

Calle Lake y Avenida Nicollet

Aparta la fecha para salir a la calle para la marcha este año por los derechos de los inmigrantes y lxs trabajadores en el Día Internacional de lxs Trabajadores.

No a los ataques contra los inmigrantes, refugiados y musulmanes

No más deportaciones

Legalización para todos

DREAM Act LIMPIO ya

Restauración del TPS para Salvadoreños y Haitianos

Que adopten la Plataforma de Santuario

Que Minnesota sea un Estado Santuario

Expansión de los derechos sindicales en Minnesota

Alto alos ataques con leyes de ‘derecho a trabajar’ (por menos)

Salario justo para todos

Medicare para todxs

Fin a la brutalidad policiaca; Control comunitario sobre la policía

Justicia climática

Paz