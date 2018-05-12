March for immigrant and workers’ rights!

By LINDSEY FENNER
On Tuesday, May 1, International Workers’ Day, a broad coalition of community, immigrant, and labor organizations will be marching through South Minneapolis for immigrant and workers’ rights. Organized by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), neighbors will be showing up for a platform that protects all workers. ¡El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido!
TUESDAY, MAY 1, 3:30pm
Lake Street & Nicollet Avenue
- No attacks on immigrants, refugees & Muslims
- No more deportations
- Legalization for all
- Clean DREAM Act Now
- Restore Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Salvadorans & Haitians
- Adopt the Sanctuary Platform
- Make Minnesota a Sanctuary State
- Expand union rights in Minnesota
- Stop all ‘right to work’ (for less) attacks
- Living wage for all
- Medicare for all
- End to police brutality! Community control of the police!
- Climate justice
- Peace
MARTES 1 DE MAYO, 3:30pm
Calle Lake y Avenida Nicollet
Aparta la fecha para salir a la calle para la marcha este año por los derechos de los inmigrantes y lxs trabajadores en el Día Internacional de lxs Trabajadores.
- No a los ataques contra los inmigrantes, refugiados y musulmanes
- No más deportaciones
- Legalización para todos
- DREAM Act LIMPIO ya
- Restauración del TPS para Salvadoreños y Haitianos
- Que adopten la Plataforma de Santuario
- Que Minnesota sea un Estado Santuario
- Expansión de los derechos sindicales en Minnesota
- Alto alos ataques con leyes de ‘derecho a trabajar’ (por menos)
- Salario justo para todos
- Medicare para todxs
- Fin a la brutalidad policiaca; Control comunitario sobre la policía
- Justicia climática
- Paz