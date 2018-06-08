Cinema in the Cemetery

By TIMOTHY MCCALL

The 1st Cemetery Cinema audience of 2018, Sat. May 25th watching the older genius of Buster Keaton in “The General” with the superb, newer creative genius of Dreamland Faces led by Karen Majewicz and Andy McCormick who both compose, record, and record music for silent films. Their repertoire includes original instrumental pieces, modern classical music, and many art songs by composers such as Hanns Eisler.

Karen focuses on composing and conducting full scores for silent films employing her ethnomusicology academic training and performs on a Siwa & Figli converter (free bass and stradella) accordion.

Andy plays multiple instruments and composes music for movies, theater, with lyricists, and for friends; is a proud musical saw player, ardent supporter of new music, and lifelong bookstore worker having recorded original instrumental music. He seeks modern programs, such as dance or radio, which could be accompanied by dissonant or experimental music.