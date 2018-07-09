How green is your clean?

By EMILY WORMAN

This summer, the Minnesota Technical Assistance Program (MnTAP) is partnering with Hope Community and the Lake Street Council on a project focused on improving air quality in Phillips. This project aims to reduce the environmental and public health risks associated with certain cleaners, by assessing the janitorial products used in housing complexes and local businesses and working to help them switch to cleaner products. MnTAP offers a variety of free services to interested businesses, including assessment of the safety of current cleaning products, education on safer products and recommendations for alternative products, and samples of new products. We are dedicated to making this project a success by working with you to find alternatives that are comparable in cost and effectiveness.

There are many benefits to switching to safer cleaning products:

Improve air quality for customers and residents by limiting harsh chemicals and air pollutants.

Protect employees from health risks such as respiratory system issues and aggravated asthma- that can come from exposure to unsafe chemicals.

Limit loss of labor and reduce insurance and worker compensation costs through creating a safer work environment.

Lower cleaning costs by replacing aerosols with reusable containers and reducing the cost of hazardous waste disposal.

Use as a marketing tool, by showing your commitment to sustainability and earning green building credits.

This is a great way to continue to improve your community, while helping address the important issues of pollution and community health. A small change can make a big difference. If you are interested in setting up a meeting with MnTAP, to schedule a free consultation and sample new cleaning products, please reach out to Emily Worman at worma007@umn.edu, 952-567-0445 or 612-435-1682.

Emily Worman is a MnTAP Intern at Hope Community