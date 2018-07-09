was proclaimed on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 by Governor Mark Dayton in the State of Minnesota. Juneteenth Freedom Day is an annual remembrance of the ending of slavery that promotes the celebration of freedom and justice for all Americans through an emphasis on continued education, achievement, and tolerance.

“The United States of America is a nation founded on the principles of liberty and justice for all. The Civil War was fought to ensure that freedom would be shared by all Americans, Communities throughout Minnesota and the United States unite on this day to honor freedom, and to encourage respect, tolerance, and acceptance of all cultures.” …from Gov. Dayton’s proclamation.

On January 1, 1863, former President Abraham Lincoln officially signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which gave freedom to slaves. On June 19, 1865, two-and-a-half years later, freedom became a reality for all remaining slaves in the State of Texas.