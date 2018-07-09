Phillips West – July 2018

Phillips West Neighborhood Events: www.phillipswest.info

By CRYSTAL WINDSCHITL

July 5th Thurs. 6-7:30pm

Phillips West Monthly Community Meeting

(Note: No July meeting due to proximity to 4th of July holiday)

August 7th Tuesday 5-8 pm

Phillips West Neighborhood 22nd Annual National Night Out Celebration!

Please join hundreds of Community Partners & Residents for one of the biggest National Night Out Celebrations in Minneapolis! EVENT IS OPEN TO ALL AGES WITH PLENTY OF ACTIVITIES FOR EVERYONE!!!!! Event will be held along 27th Street between Columbus and Portland Avenues! A variety of FREE picnic food including snow cones, popcorn, hot dogs, watermelon, cookies & ice cream! There will also be a variety of entertainment including a Mariachi band, dancing contest, open mic rap contest with opportunity to win grand prizes, salsa dancers, 3 clowns, 2 bounce houses, a puppet show, face painters, fish pond, children’s games, McGruff the Crime Dog, twinkle the Mascot, Mickey Mouse, and a giant inflated slide! Information on dozens of community resources will be available! If you would like an information table or would like to get involved contact Crystal at 612-879-5383 or email pwno2005@yahoo.com