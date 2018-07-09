What’s Up at the Franklin Community Library – July 2018

By Erin Thomasson

ALL AGES

Franklin on the Green

Tuesdays, 2-4 pm

Badminton, soccer, Frisbee, & games outside; weather permitting.

Science Wednesdays

2-4 pm

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) activity each week!

Puzzlemania!

Thursdays, 2-4 pm

Educational, fun puzzles & games!

Game On!

Thursdays, 5-7 pm

Card games, board games, xBox, & VR – play or learn a new one.

Family Storytime

Fridays, 10:30-11 am

All ages & caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write & play sharing books, stories, rhymes, music & movement.

Energy Release Games

Saturday, July 14, 2-3 pm

Registration required. Try 10-15 different games that will make you move! Sponsors: Friends of the Hennepin County Library, MELSA. Collaborator: Pros of the Rope.

Read Aloud Book Club

Monday, July 16, 2-3 pm

Entering grades 3-6. Join other kids to talk about a great book! No pre-reading required. We will share a book & discuss. Half-Minute Horrors edited by Susan Rich.

La Luchadora Screen Printing

Tuesday, July 24, 2-5 pm

Stop by to learn how screen printing works with artist and justice fighter La Profesora Luchadora at a paleta-inspired cart. The artist will help you print your own copy of a poster that you can use to share how the library inspires you! Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Somali Kebed Weaving

Saturday, July 28, 2-3:30 pm

Registration required. Entering grades 3-6. Gathering time 2-2:30. Instruction begins at 3. Using no loom or frame, Somali nomads weave mats by hand to cover their houses. Learn how to weave with just your hands from expert instructors. Materials provided. Sponsor: Friends of the Hennepin County Library. Collaborator: The Somali Museum of Minnesota.

Raptor Center Meet and Greet

Tuesday, July 31, 3:30-4:30 pm

Meet three raptors (including a bald eagle!) with Raptor Education Specialists. Experience hands-on learning with items such as feathers, wings, skulls and feet. Time for Q&A and close-up photo. Sponsors: Friends of the Hennepin County Library, MELSA (Metropolitan Library Services Agency). Collaborator: University of Minnesota’s Gabbert Raptor Center.

TEEN PROGRAMS

Urban 4-H Club

Tuesdays, 5-7 pm

Urban gardening to digital photo/video to theater. Partner: University of Minnesota.

Teen Tech Workshop

Wednesdays, 4:30-6 pm

Make music, videos, animation & more using hi- & lo-tech tools. Led by Library’s Teen Tech Squad.

Teen Anime Club

Fridays, 3-4:30 pm

Discuss manga & share artwork. Something different every time!

Design a Skateboard

Tuesday, July 17, 2-4 pm

Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center (505 15th Ave S). Registration required. Using permanent markers & templates, create art on a skateboard deck. Materials provided, including a skateboard deck. Collaborator: Rivard Art. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

ADULTS

Race on the Brain: What Implicit Bias Gets Wrong About the Struggle for Racial Justice CLE Class

Friday, July 13, 12:15-1:15 pm

This program takes place at Hennepin County Government Center, Jury Assembly Room C-2490. This CLE (Continuing Legal Education) series is geared towards topics that judges in the Fourth Judicial District indicated would be particularly helpful for law clerks. However, CLEs are open to anyone. Each CLE will be one credit. For more information, contact Becky Breyen at 612-348-7960 or becky.breyen@hennepin.us. Presented by Johnathan Kahn, J.D., Ph.D.

Franklin Learning Center:

612-543-6934 or flc@hclib.org

Free, one-to-one tutoring for adults learning English & math, preparing for the GED & citizenship exams, & gaining life skills. Community volunteers welcome! We provide training & materials.