What’s Up at the Franklin Community Library – June 2018

BY ERIN THOMASSON

ALL AGES

Puzzlemania!

Thursdays, 2-4pm

Educational, fun puzzles & games!

Game On!

Thursdays, 5-7pm

Card games, board games, xBox, & VR – play or learn a new one.

Family Storytime

Fridays, 10:30-11am

All ages & caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write & play sharing books, stories, rhymes, music & movement.

TEEN PROGRAMS

Franklin on the Green

Tuesdays, 2-4pm

Badminton, soccer, Frisbee, & games outside; weather permitting.

Urban 4-H Club

Tuesdays, 5–7pm

Urban gardening, digital photo/video, theater. Partner: U of MN.

Science Wednesdays

Wednesdays, 2-4pm

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) activity each week!

Teen Tech Workshop

Wednesdays, 4:30-6pm

Make music, videos, animation & more using hi- & lo-tech tools. Led by Library’s Teen Tech Squad.

Teen Anime Club

Fridays, 3-4:30pm

Discuss manga & share artwork. Something different every time!

Anime and Manga Comics

Thursday, June 14, 5-6:30pm

*Registration required. View, discuss & practice various anime & manga drawing styles. Learn to refine & develop techniques, comic characters & compositions. Materials provided. Sponsors: Friends of the HC Library, MELSA (Metropolitan Library Services Agency). Collaborator: Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts.

Bollywood Dance Workshop

Thursday, June 28, 4-5pm

*Registration required – Held at the Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center (505 15th Ave S, Mpls, 55454). Teens entering grades 7-12. Watch a short Bollywood performance & learn dances. Sponsors: Friends of the Hennepin County Library, MELSA

ADULT PROGRAMS

Franklin Learning Center

612-543-6934 flc@hclib.org

Free, one-to-one tutoring for adults learning English & math, preparing for the GED & citizenship exams, & gaining life skills. Community volunteers welcome! We provide training & materials.