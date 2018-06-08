What’s Up at the Franklin Community Library – June 2018

BY ERIN THOMASSON
ALL AGES
Puzzlemania!
Thursdays, 2-4pm
Educational, fun puzzles & games!
Game On!
Thursdays, 5-7pm
Card games, board games, xBox, & VR – play or learn a new one.
Family Storytime
Fridays, 10:30-11am
All ages & caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write & play sharing books, stories, rhymes, music & movement.
TEEN PROGRAMS
Franklin on the Green
Tuesdays, 2-4pm
Badminton, soccer, Frisbee, & games outside; weather permitting.
Urban 4-H Club
Tuesdays, 5–7pm
Urban gardening, digital photo/video, theater. Partner: U of MN.
Science Wednesdays
Wednesdays, 2-4pm
STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) activity each week!
Teen Tech Workshop
Wednesdays, 4:30-6pm
Make music, videos, animation & more using hi- & lo-tech tools. Led by Library’s Teen Tech Squad.
Teen Anime Club
Fridays, 3-4:30pm
Discuss manga & share artwork. Something different every time!
Anime and Manga Comics
Thursday, June 14, 5-6:30pm
*Registration required. View, discuss & practice various anime & manga drawing styles. Learn to refine & develop techniques, comic characters & compositions. Materials provided. Sponsors: Friends of the HC Library, MELSA (Metropolitan Library Services Agency). Collaborator: Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts.
Bollywood Dance Workshop
Thursday, June 28, 4-5pm
*Registration required – Held at the Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center (505 15th Ave S, Mpls, 55454). Teens entering grades 7-12. Watch a short Bollywood performance & learn dances. Sponsors: Friends of the Hennepin County Library, MELSA
ADULT PROGRAMS
Franklin Learning Center
612-543-6934 flc@hclib.org
Free, one-to-one tutoring for adults learning English & math, preparing for the GED & citizenship exams, & gaining life skills. Community volunteers welcome! We provide training & materials.