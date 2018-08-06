What’s Up at the Franklin Community Library – August 2018

BY ERIN THOMASSON

All Ages

Live Show: Marvels of Motion Phantastic Physics

Wed. 8/15, 3:30-4:15 pm

Create lightning indoors! See electricity at work as we float pie tins & make a pickle light bulb! Discover the power of a Tesla coil as it ignites a cannon. Then, we send 200,000 volts of electricity through one lucky volunteer for a truly hair-raising experience! Sponsors: Friends of the Hennepin County Library, MELSA. Collaborator: Mad Science MN.

Read Aloud Book Club

Mon. 8/20, 2-3 pm

Registration required. Entering grades 3-6. Join other kids to talk about a great book! No pre-reading required. This month’s book: True Meaning of Smekday by Adam Rex.

Franklin on the Green

Tuesdays, 2-4 pm

Badminton, soccer, Frisbee, & games outside; weather permitting.

Science Wednesdays

Wednesdays, 2-4 pm

Join us for a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) activity each week!

Puzzlemania!

Thursdays, 2-4 pm

Educational, fun puzzles & games!

Game On!

Thursdays, 5-7 pm

Card games, board games, xBox, & VR – play or learn a new one.

Family Storytime

Fridays, 10:30-11 am

All ages & caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write & play.

Teen Programs

Spark Youth: Exploring Light with DIY Spectrometers

Thurs. 8/2, 4-5 pm

Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center (505 15th Ave S)

Registration required. Entering grades 6-9. Build science equipment out of household junk! A spectrometer splits light into different colors to be measured. See how light scatters into a rainbow and how the colors change when they shine through different materials. Find out what light can tell us about the materials. Materials provided. Sponsor: Friends of the Hennepin County Library. Collaborator: Spark-Y Youth Action Labs.

Jewelry Making

Tues. 8/14, 4-5:30 pm

Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center (505 15th Ave S)

Registration required. Learn the history of jewelry making and traditional beads in Indigenous Mexican Culture. Make bracelets, necklaces and earrings using traditional materials, metal wire, crimps and rods. Materials provided. Collaborator: Electric Machete Studios. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Urban 4-H Club

Tuesdays, 5-7 pm

Urban gardening to digital photo/video to theater. Partner: University of Minnesota.

Teen Tech Workshop

Wednesdays, 4:30-6 pm

Make music, videos, animation & more using hi- & lo-tech tools. Led by Library’s Teen Tech Squad.

Teen Anime Club

Fridays, 3-4:30 pm

Discuss manga and share artwork. Something different every time!

Franklin Learning Center

612-543-6934 or flc@hclib.org

Free, one-to-one tutoring for adults learning English & math, preparing for the GED & citizenship exams, & gaining life skills. Community volunteers welcome! We provide training & materials.