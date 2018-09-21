BY ERIN THOMASSON

All Ages

Henna Workshop

Sunday, Sept. 30, 1-3 pm

Discover the history and science of henna through paste-making and cone-rolling demonstrations led by artist Amy Leinen. Then, using tips and tricks, apply henna yourself. Materials provided. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Teen Programs

Flash Fiction for Teens

Thursday, Sept. 20, 5-6:30 pm

Grades 8-12. Registration Required. Short short stories, often limited to a single page, have become very popular and are a great way to hone your skills for setting a scene, describing a character and hooking readers. Collaborator: The Loft Literary Center. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Adult Programs

Financial Literacy for the Rest of Us: You Are Not a Loan

Friday, Sept. 14, 3-4:30 pm

Workshop 1 with Cassie Thornton and Max Haiven in a series building community and hope through a discussion of debt, wealth and value. Over the past 50 years, more people have come to rely on debt just to cover basic expenses. Who benefits from this system, and who pays? Look at the larger picture of our financial system through interactive lecture, group problem solving, games and films and see how we can work together to overcome the isolating and depressing power of debt. Collaborator: ReImagining Value Action Lab (RiVAL).

Club Book with Abdi Nor Iftin

Monday, Sept. 17, 7-8 pm at Augsburg University’s Foss Lobeck Miles Center (623 22nd Ave. S., Mpls 55454)

Somali expat Abdi Nor Iftin’s debut memoir, “Call Me American,” is one of the most anticipated and timely releases of 2018. The author’s long and harrowing journey to America, as part of the U.S. Government’s embattled Diversity Visa program, came to the attention of audiences around the world through a viral BBC Radio mini-series and NPR’s podcast This American Life. Collaborators: Augsburg University, MELSA (Metropolitan Library Service Agency). Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Franklin Learning Center

612-543-6934 or flc@hclib.org

Free, one-to-one tutoring for adults learning English & math, preparing for the GED & citizenship exams, & gaining life skills. Community volunteers welcome! We provide training & materials.