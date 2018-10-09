Phillips West – October 2018

Phillips West Neighborhood Events: www.phillipswest.info

By CRYSTAL WINDSCHITL

Thursday, October 4th, 6-7 pm

Phillips West Monthly Community Meeting!

Join your neighbors and other Community Partners for updates from Local City Government & Minneapolis Police. Meeting will take place at the Center for Changing Lives Building in Room 182 (2400 Park Avenue). Free parking is available in the rear of building off of Oakland Avenue. Free Jakeeno’s Pizza Dinner will be provided! If you would like more information or would like to get involved in the neighborhood please contact Crystal at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com