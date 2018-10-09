What’s Up at the Franklin Community Library – October 2018

All Ages

MNSpin Live Spotlight: Larry McDonough Quartet

Tues. Oct. 2, 10-11 am

Last Dec. HN Library launched MnSpin, an online music platform featuring a curated selection of music by local Minnesota artists. Hear one of those artists, the Larry McDonough Quartet, as they share their unique brand of jazz. With: Friends of Library. Funded: MN Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

Family Storytime

Fridays, 10:30-11 am

All ages & their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write & play together.

Youth Programs

Colors of Fall

Tues. Oct. 2, 4:30-6 pm at Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center (505 15th Ave S)

Grades 1-6. How & why do the hues of leaves change with the seasons? Explore the science of these colorful questions while you create an artist book with hand-crafted pages & a built-in plant press. Your book cover will have you experimenting with composition as you decorate it with a collage of pressed fall leaves. Materials provided. With: Three Rivers Park District. Funded: MN Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

Let Your Imagination Soar

Thurs. Oct. 18, 4:30-6 pm at Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center (505 15th Ave S)

Registration Required. Grades 4-7. Do you like to write stories about magical, mythical beings? Invent your own creature & create a story about its mythology! With: The Loft Literary Center. Funded: MN Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Teen Programs

Afro-Modern Dance

Thurs. Oct. 11, 6-7 pm

Registration Required. Explore how the traditional & cultural dance of the African Diaspora influenced Afro-Modern dance through energetic rhythms, & leave feeling uplifted in body, mind & spirit! Collaborator: The Cowles Center. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Design a Skateboard

Thurs. Oct. 18, 2-4 pm

Registration Required. Using permanent markers & templates, create art on a skateboard deck. Materials provided, including a skateboard deck. With: Rivard Art. Funded: MN Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

Urban 4-H Club

Tues. 5-7 pm

Urban gardening to digital photo/video to theater. Partner: U of M.

Teen Tech Workshop

Wednesdays, 5-6:30 pm

Make music, videos, animation & other projects using both high- & low-tech tools, everything from iPads 3D printers to synthesizers & sewing machines. Led by the library’s Teen Tech Squad.

Franklin Teen Center: Young Achievers / Dhalinta Horumar sare rabta

Thursdays, 4:30-6 pm

U dabaaldag Dhaqanka Soomalida, sameyso saaxiibo cusub iyo in aad isticmaasho hab nololeed cafimaad leh. Lamaane: WellShare International.

Celebrate Somali culture, make new friends & practice healthy lifestyles. With: WellShare International.

Teen Anime Club

Saturdays, 3-4:30 pm

Discuss manga & share artwork; different every time!

Adult Programs

Fasal furan oo ku Saabsan Barashda Teknooloiiga Maktabadda /Library Technology Open Lab

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 10 & 17, 10:30-12 pm

Registration Required

Kaalay oo baro Teknoolojiga maktabadda. Shaqaalaha waxey ku bilaabi doonaan Open lab-ka 20-daqiiqo oo horudhac ku saabsan teknoolojiga maktabadda. Mowduucyada laga hadli doono waxaa ka mid ah: sidaad u isticmaali laheyd kombiyuutarada maktabada, Internet-ka iyo Email-lada, asturnaanta, printer-rada iyo Scanner, iyo sidaad buugaagta uga raadsan laheyd bogga maktabada iyo kheyraadka laga helaba. Markuu mowduuca horidhaciisa lasiiyo, ka qeyb galayaasha waxey waqti u heli doonaan iney sii dabaqaan waxey barteen iyadoo shaqaalahana diyaar u ahaan doonaan iney uga jawaabaan su’aalahooda mid-midna u caawiyaan.

Explore library technology. Each Open Lab starts with a 20-minute orientation. Topics covered will include accessing library computers, navigating the internet & email, privacy, scanners, printers, and using the library catalog & online databases. Following the orientation, participants will have time to explore on their own, while staff will be available for questions & one-to-one support.

Short Fiction Discussion Group

Sun. Oct. 28, 3-4:30 pm

Join our group reading and discussion of interesting short stories. Books will be provided the day of the meeting. No pre-reading required. Oct. 28: Take Us to Your Chief by Drew Hayden Taylor

Dec. 9: Tenth of December by George Saunders

Franklin Learning Center

612-543-6934 or flc@hclib.org

Free, one-to-one tutoring for adults learning English & math, preparing for the GED & citizenship exams, & gaining life skills. Community volunteers welcome! We provide training & materials.