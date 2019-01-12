Bangoura returns as Minneapolis Parks Superintendent

As former team lead in Phillips, he knows area well

Alfred Bangoura, currently of Charlotte, N.C. but formerly of Minneapolis, has been named as the new Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Superintendent.

He replaces interim Superintendent Mary Merrill.

Bangoura formerly served as the Director of Recreation Centers and Programs for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. From 2001-2015, Bangoura held a variety of progressive recreation leadership positions with the MPRB, which included supervision over East Phillips, Phillips, Stewart, Elliot and Peavy Recreation Centers.

Commissioners hope to have Bangoura aboard as soon as possible.

“We’re excited to welcome Mr. Bangoura back home to Minneapolis,” said Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board President Brad Bourn. “Al believes our parks are for everyone and he’s ready to advance this board’s mandate of increasing our investment in youth and building an even better park system for our guests and everyone who calls Minneapolis their home.”

Bourn added, “His knowledge of Minneapolis and our parks coupled with his unique professional skills will provide cohesiveness and inspire collaboration.”

Bangoura is currently the Recreation Superintendent of Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, which includes Charlotte, N.C. and serves over 1.1 million people. Bangoura oversees community and recreation services for the county’s 17 recreation facilities and three senior and active adult facilities. Bangoura is currently leading the construction and program development of the county’s first 100,000-square-foot recreation facility.

He is a Certified Park and Recreational Professional (CPRP) and has a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism.

President Bourn and other commissioners praised Superintendent Emeritus Mary Merrill for her service and many accomplishments during this critical time of transition. Under Merrill’s leadership, a new community-led Juneteenth celebration was held, ordinances on spitting and lurking were repealed, agreements with Graco were settled, and her 2019 recommended budget was supported by the Mayor and the Board of Estimate and Taxation and included a down payment for investing in Minneapolis youth.

Under her watch, several significant projects were completed, including the Phillips Community Center, Wirth Trailhead, and improvements to Peavey Park and Central Gym.