Cepro site may become neighborhood park

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) may aquire the Cepro site along the Midtown Greenway to add a path from 10th Ave. S., a stage with seating and onsite utilities.

The site currently belongs to Hennepin County.

The MPRB, Hennepin County and community members collaborated on a concept plan for the property in 2016-17.

If the Cepro site is transferred to the MPRB, the site would become a neighborhood park and MPRB would assume responsibility for operations, maintenance and public safety. The park would also be eligible for funding through the 20-Year Neighborhood Park Plan.

About the Cepro site

The Cepro site is a 1.65-acre green space along the Midtown Greenway between 10th and 11th Avenues S in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood.

It contains bike and pedestrian paths that serve as a connector to the Midtown Exchange building, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Anderson Schools, Powderhorn Park and the Midtown Phillips Community.

Hennepin County acquired the former grain elevator site in 2000 to support Midtown Greenway Phase 2. The elevators were demolished in early 2004, greenway connections constructed in 2007 and a variety of placemaking and landscaping projects have been completed since 2011.

To learn more, visit www.minneapolisparks.org/planning.