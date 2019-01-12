Karen Clark honored

Tesha M. Christensen

As she retires after 38 years of service as the District 62A Representative, Karen Clark was honored by various community members, including Indigenous Peoples Task Force Executive Director Sharon Day (above) and several members of the Somali community (below) on Dec. 6, 2018. She was the first openly gay representative in America and worked on social justice issues. Clark quoted Dr. Dorothy Cotton, former Associate to MLK, Jr., “I’m here to tell you God gave my torch to me and I am still using it! I’ll be glad to light your torch so that together we may light the way and fight the fight!” She added, “I’m not going away.”

Karen Clark Tribute upon Retirement from Pam Colby Productions on Vimeo.