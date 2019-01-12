What’s Up at the Franklin Community Library | December 2018

By ERIN THOMASSON

Family Storytime

Fridays, 10:30-11 am

For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement.

Joke Telling with the Mobile Comedy Suitcasee

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 4:30-6:30 pm

Learn the art of writing and telling a great joke from a professional comedy writer and theater artist. And if you’re brave enough, perform your favorite joke on their portable stage! Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Teen Programs

Urban 4-H Club

Tuesdays Dec. 11 & 18, 5-7pm

We do everything from urban gardening to digital photo/video to theater. Partner: U of MN.

Teen Tech Workshop

Wednesdays, 5-6:30pm

Get creative and make music, videos, animation and other projects using both high- and low-tech tools, everything from iPads and 3D printers to synthesizers and sewing machines. Led by the library’s Teen Tech Squad.

Dhalinta Horumar sare rabta / Young Achievers

Wednesdays, 4:30-6pm

U dabaaldag Dhaqanka Soomalida, sameyso saaxiibo cusub iyo in aad isticmaasho hab nololeed cafimaad leh. Lamaane: WellShare International. Celebrate Somali culture, make new friends and practice healthy lifestyles. Partner: WellShare International.

Teen Anime Club

Saturdays, 3-4:30 pm

Discuss manga and share artwork. Something different every time!

Act Out for Teens: Intro to Physical Comedy

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 4:30-6 pm

Registration Required. Grades 9-12. Are you ready to get serious about being funny? Led by an experienced Guthrie teaching artist, you will set off on an adventure to explore theater techniques for a wide variety of physical comedy. Let your humor run wild in a safe and creative environment. No experience necessary! Collaborator: Guthrie Theater. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Adult Programs

Fasal furan oo ku Saabsan Barashada Teknoolojiga Maktabadda/Library Technology Open Lab

Wednesday, Dec. 5 & 12, 10:30 am-12 pm

Kaalay oo baro Teknoolojiga maktabadda. Shaqaalaha waxey ku bilaabi doonaan Open lab-ka 20-daqiiqo oo horudhac ku saabsan teknoolojiga maktabadda. Mowduucyada laga hadli doono waxaa ka mid ah: sidaad u isticmaali laheyd kombiyuutarada maktabada, Internet-ka iyo Email-lada, asturnaanta, printer-rada iyo Scanner, iyo sidaad buugaagta uga raadsan laheyd bogga maktabada iyo kheyraadka laga helaba. Markuu mowduuca horidhaciisa lasiiyo, ka qeyb galayaasha waxey waqti u heli doonaan iney sii dabaqaan waxey barteen iyadoo shaqaalahana diyaar u ahaan doonaan iney uga jawaabaan su’aalahooda mid-midna u caawiyaan.

Come and explore library technology. Staff will start each Open Lab with a 20-minute orientation to library technology. Following the orientation, participants will have time to explore on their own, while staff will be available for questions and one-to-one support.

Franklin Technology Hour Thursdays, 12-1 pm and Fridays, 3-4 pm

Do you want to explore new technology, practice using a computer program, or learn more about the library’s electronic resources? Then come to Franklin Technology Hour! Bring your questions, or come and explore a spotlighted resource.

Crafting for Good: Crochet a Washcloth

Saturday, Jan. 5, 2:30-4:30 pm

Registration Required. Learn how to crochet and make a simple cotton washcloth. Keep it for yourself, or donate it to someone in need. Materials provided.

Franklin Learning Center:

612-543-6934 flc@hclib.org

The Franklin Learning Center offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who are learning English and math, preparing for the GED and citizenship exams, and gaining life skills. We are always looking for community volunteers! No experience necessary; we provide training and materials. Contact us at 952-847-2934 or flc@hclib.org.