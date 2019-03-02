Phillips West March 2019

By CRYSTAL WINDSCHITL

Phillips West Neighborhood Upcoming Events:

Check out the Phillips West Website: www.phillipswest.info

Community meeting

March 7 (Thursday) 6-7pm

Join your neighbors and other Community Partners for updates from Local City Government, 3rd Precinct Police. Meeting will take place at the Center for Changing Lives in the Centrum Room (2400 Park Avenue). Free parking is available in the rear of building off Oakland Ave. Free delivery pizza and beverages will be provided! If you would like more information or would like to get involved with the neighborhood please contact Crystal at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com.