NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Saturday March 2nd 2019

Keep citizen journalism alive!

Donatebutton_narrow

Sections

Links

Archives

Phillips West March 2019

By CRYSTAL WINDSCHITL

Phillips West Neighborhood Upcoming Events:

Check out the Phillips West Website: www.phillipswest.info

Community meeting

March 7 (Thursday) 6-7pm
Join your neighbors and other Community Partners for updates from Local City Government, 3rd Precinct Police. Meeting will take place at the Center for Changing Lives in the Centrum Room (2400 Park Avenue). Free parking is available in the rear of building off Oakland Ave. Free delivery pizza and beverages will be provided!  If you would like more information or would like to get involved with the neighborhood please contact Crystal at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com.

Share this with your friends:
  • email
  • Print
  • PDF
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Tumblr
  • Digg
  • StumbleUpon
  • del.icio.us
  • Google Bookmarks
Post Published: 28 February 2019
Posted by: Tesha
Found in section: Phillips West

Previous Topic:
Next Topic:

Leave a Reply

Twitter

Facebook