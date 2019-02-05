In the Heart of the Beast is short of funds, losing staff but looking to the community for answers

AT A GLANCE

>> MayDay Parade and Festival will indeed happen this year: Sunday, May 5, 2019.

>> In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre has been the sole producer of MayDay for 45 years.

>> Because of fragile financial conditions of the In the Heart of the Beast Theatre, and in order to assure the continuance of MayDay, HOBT is calling for community conversation to evolve the leadership base of MayDay and adapt for sustainability.

>> MayDay 2019 will be Sandy Spieler’s last year as MayDay Director (after 45 years). This pre-planned evolution of her own career coincides with other recent financial developments and announcements by In the Heart of the Beast Theatre.

>> The first community meeting will be Feb. 5, 7-9 p.m. at the theatre, 1500 E. Lake St. The MayDay theme this year is “Beloved Community.” Attend to help flesh out this theme.

>> Community workshops to build MayDay begin on April 6, 2019 at HOTB. Each year, HOTB enables thousands of community residents to participate in the MayDay workshops, the parade, Tree of Life Ceremony, and festival.