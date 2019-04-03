Phillips West April 2019

By CRYSTAL WINDSCHITL

Check out the Phillips West Website: www.phillipswest.info

Community meeting

April 4 (Thursday) 6-7pm

Join your neighbors and other Community Partners for updates from local city government, 3rd Precinct Police. We will also have Met Transit Present to give an update on the new D-Line Construction and their upcoming outreach efforts. Meeting will take place at the Center for Changing Lives in the Centrum Room (2400 Park Avenue). Free parking is available in the rear of building off Oakland Ave. Free delivery pizza and beverages will be provided! Contact Crystal at 612-879-5383 or email her at pwno2005@yahoo.com