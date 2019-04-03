What’s Up at the Franklin Community Library | April 2019

By ERIN THOMASSON

All Ages

Learn Together: Connect and Play

Tuesdays, 6-6:30pm

Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities. Join your neighbors each week for a different theme including music, art, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), reading and creative play.

Poetry Read-In

Saturday, April 27, 3-4:30pm

For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement.

Teen Programs

Urban 4-H Club

Tuesdays, 5–7pm

We do everything from urban gardening to digital photo/video to theater. Partner: University of Minnesota.

Teen Tech Workshop

Wednesdays, 5-6:30pm

Get creative and make music, videos, animation and other projects using both high- and low-tech tools, everything from iPads and 3D printers to synthesizers and sewing machines. Led by the library’s Teen Tech Squad.

Dhalinta Horumar sare rabta / Young Achievers

Wednesdays, 4:30-6pm

U dabaaldag Dhaqanka Soomalida, sameyso saaxiibo cusub iyo in aad isticmaasho hab nololeed cafimaad leh. Lamaane: WellShare International. Celebrate Somali culture, make new friends and practice healthy lifestyles. Partner: WellShare International.

Teen Anime Club

Saturday, April 6, 3-4:30 pm

Discuss manga and share artwork. Something different every time!

Adult Programs

Open Crafting

Monday, April 1, 1-3pm

Looking for a space to sew, knit or work on other crafts? Bring your current project and materials and join us! Sewing machines, knitting needles and other equipment will be available for your use.

Franklin Technology Hour

Thursdays, 12-1pm

Do you want to explore new technology, practice using a computer program, or learn more about the library’s electronic resources? Then come to Franklin Technology Hour! Bring your questions or come and explore a spotlighted resource.

OLLI Nonfiction Book Club

Friday, April 12, 1-3pm

Enjoy reading a variety of nonfiction topics including biography, science, technology, politics and more. Partner: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). April 12: Being Mortal by Atul Gawande. May 10 & June 14: Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson

Cards and Board Games

Saturday, April 13, 2:30-4:30pm

Chess, Scrabble®, backgammon, cribbage, Mahjong and more! Come play a variety of games with new or old friends. Games are provided, or bring a favorite from home.

Franklin Learning Center:

612-543-6934 flc@hclib.org

The Franklin Learning Center offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who are learning English and math, preparing for the GED and citizenship exams, and gaining life skills. We are always looking for community volunteers! No experience necessary; we provide training and materials. Contact us at 952-847-2934 or flc@hclib.org.