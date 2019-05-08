East Lake Savers closes

By Tesha M. Christensen

After 27 years, the Savers on East Lake St. shut its doors for the last time on April 3, 2019.

The closure came as a surprise to staff members, shoppers and building owner, Wellington Management, Inc.

“We are disappointed with their departure,” said Wellington Management Executive Vice President David Wellington. He pointed out that they were mid-lease and the rent had not changed recently.

“We are actively attempting to backfill their vacancy with other soft-good retailers including other well-known thrift stores,” remarked Wellington. “We have a deep understanding of how the Hi-Lake Shopping Center operates as an important community resource and we hope we will continue this tradition as we look for a new tenant.”

Wellington acquired the shopping center in 2004 and has since doubled the density onsite with three new buildings that brought 30,000 square feet of additional retail and 100 new owner-occupied and affordable rental housing units. Wellington confirmed that there are no plans to redevelop the Hi-Lake Shopping Center beyond this at any point in the foreseeable future.