What’s Up at the Franklin Community Library – May 2016

By ERIN THOMASSON

Book Donations for Navigation Center

Hennepin County Library is partnering with three local bookstores – Birchbark, Boneshaker, and Moon Palace — to provide reading materials for residents of the Navigation Center, many of whom relocated from the encampment on Hiawatha. Your donation will provide positive recreational and educational materials for people experiencing housing insecurity. Choose any title you wish! All books purchased for donation can be left in the stores; they will be picked up periodically and distributed to the Navigation Center. The location for each bookstore can be found on their websites: Moon Palace Books https://www.moonpalacebooks.com/; Birchbark Books https://birchbarkbooks.com/; Boneshaker Books http://www.boneshakerbooks.com/.Information about the Navigation Center can be found here: https://www.franklinhiawathacamp.org/

All Ages

Children’s Day in Japan

Sunday, May 5, 3-4pm

Celebrate and learn about Japan’s Children’s Day by experiencing Japanese music and creating Japanese crafts, including origami folding to make Kabuto (Samurai helmet) and Koinobori. Materials provided.

Learn Together: Connect and Play

Tuesdays, 6-6:30pm

Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities. Join your neighbors each week for a different theme including music, art, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), reading and creative play.

Family Storytime

Fridays, 10:30-11am

For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement.

Teen Programs

Urban 4-H Club

Tuesdays, 5–7pm

We do everything from urban gardening to digital photo/video to theater. Partner: University of Minnesota.

Teen Anime Club

Saturday, May 4, 3-4:30 pm

Discuss manga and share artwork. Something different every time!

Teen Tech Workshop

Wednesdays, 5-6:30pm

Get creative and make music, videos, animation and other projects using both high- and low-tech tools, everything from iPads and 3D printers to synthesizers and sewing machines. Led by the library’s Teen Tech Squad.

Dhalinta Horumar sare rabta / Young Achievers

Wednesdays, 4:30-6pm

U dabaaldag Dhaqanka Soomalida, sameyso saaxiibo cusub iyo in aad isticmaasho hab nololeed cafimaad leh. Lamaane: WellShare International. Celebrate Somali culture, make new friends and practice healthy lifestyles. Partner: WellShare International.

Adult Programs

Blood Quantum Physics: A Podcast Workshop with New Native Theatre

Thursday, May 9, 6:30-8 pm

at Anishinabe Academy (3100 E 38th St) Registration required. Join actors from New Native Theatre and learn behind-the-scenes podcast production. Activities may include voice acting and creating sound effects. Participants may be chosen to perform in Blood Quantum Physics, the live show that follows on Saturday, May 11. Best for adults and teens. Gakina awiya bizaanigo bi-izhaayeg. Owás’iŋ taŋyáŋ yahípi ye. All are welcome. Best for adults and teens. Space is limited. Collaborator: New Native Theatre. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Open Crafting

Monday, May 6, 1-3pm

Looking for a space to sew, knit or work on other crafts? Bring your current project and materials and join us! Sewing machines, knitting needles and other equipment will be available for your use.

Franklin Technology Hour

Thursdays, 12-1pm

Do you want to explore new technology, practice using a computer program, or learn more about the library’s electronic resources? Then come to Franklin Technology Hour! Bring your questions or come and explore a spotlighted resource.

OLLI Nonfiction Book Club

Friday, May 10, 1-3pm

Enjoy reading a variety of nonfiction topics including biography, science, technology, politics and more. Partner: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). May 10 & June 14: Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson

Cards and Board Games

Saturday, May 11, 2:30-4:30pm

Come play a variety of games with new or old friends. Games are provided, or bring a favorite from home.

Blood Quantum Physics: A New Native Theatre Live Comedy Podcast

Saturday, May 11, 7-8:30pm

at at South High School (3131 South 19th Ave) JFollow the funny adventures of three urban Indian girls as they relearn “the old ways” through characters like crabby aunties, baby daddies, hardcore culture keepers, tricksters, and so many more! Written by Deanna StandingCloud (Red Lake Anishinaabe). Join us as we kick off New Native Theatre’s brand new podcast series, Blood Quantum Physics! Live performance will be recorded. Gakina awiya bizaanigo bi-izhaayeg. Owás’iŋ taŋyáŋ yahípi ye. All are welcome. Best for adults and teens. Collaborator: New Native Theatre. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Franklin Learning Center:

612-543-6934 flc@hclib.org

The Franklin Learning Center offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who are learning English and math, preparing for the GED and citizenship exams, and gaining life skills. We are always looking for community volunteers! No experience necessary; we provide training and materials. Contact us at 952-847-2934 or flc@hclib.org.