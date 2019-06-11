What’s Up at the Franklin Community Library June 2019

By ERIN THOMASSON

All Ages

Learn Together: Connect & Play

Tuesdays, 6-6:30pm

Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities. Join your neighbors each week for a different theme including music, art, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), reading and creative play.

Franklin on the Green

Tuesdays, June 11, 18 & 25, 3-4:30pm

Play games outside this summer! We will have badminton, soccer, frisbee and other games set up to play, weather permitting.

Science Wednesdays

Wednesdays, June 12, 19 & 26, 3-4:30pm

Join us for a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) activity each week!

Puzzlemania!

Thursdays, 3-5 pm

Enjoy a variety of educational and fun puzzles and games!

Game On!

Thursdays, 5-7pm

Join us for all types of gaming! Enjoy card games, board games, Xbox, VR and more. Play an old favorite or learn a new one.

Family Storytime

Fridays, 10:30-11am

For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement.

Brodini Comedy Magic

Saturday, June 15, 3-3:45pm

Magician Graylyn Morris will raise spirits and test kids’ powers of concentration as he manipulates ropes, scarves, balls and other magician’s props in a perplexing “now you see it, now you don’t” performance! Sponsor: MELSA (Metropolitan Library Service Agency).

Read Together

Tuesdays, June 18 & 25, 1-2 pm

Practice reading and enjoying books one-on-one or in a small group.

Snake, Rattle and Roll

Wednesday, June 26, 3:30-4:45pm

Learn about salamanders, turtles and snakes, and meet several of the species that call Minnesota and Wisconsin home. Sponsor: MELSA (Metropolitan Library Service Agency). Collaborator: Snake Discovery.

Teen Programs

Urban 4-H Club

Tuesdays, 5–7pm

We do everything from urban gardening to digital photo/video to theater. Partner: University of Minnesota.

PinBox Arcade

Wednesday, June 12, 5-7pm

Come play original pinball machines made out of cardboard! Play against a friend or beat your own personal best. Collaborator: PinBox 3000.

Teen Tech Workshop

Wednesdays, 5-6:30pm

Get creative and make music, videos, animation and other projects using both high- and low-tech tools, everything from iPads and 3D printers to synthesizers and sewing machines. Led by the library’s Teen Tech Squad.

Adult Programs

Open Crafting

Monday, June 3, 1-3pm

Looking for a space to sew, knit or work on other crafts? Bring your current project and materials and join us! Sewing machines, knitting needles and other equipment will be available for your use.

Master Gardener: Your First Vegetable Garden

Thursday, June 6, 6-7:15pm

Learn the basic information you need to become a more successful vegetable gardener. Topics include selecting cool and warm weather vegetables, minimizing insect damage and soil diseases without using chemicals, basic tools needed and more. Collaborator: Hennepin County Master Gardeners, University of Minnesota Extension.

Franklin Technology Hour

Thursdays, 12-1pm

Do you want to explore new technology, practice using a computer program, or learn more about the library’s electronic resources? Then come to Franklin Technology Hour! Bring your questions or come and explore a spotlighted resource.

Cards and Board Games

Saturday, June 8, 2:30-4:30pm

Come play a variety of games with new or old friends. Games are provided, or bring a favorite from home.

Fasal furan oo ku Saabsan Barashada Teknoolojiga Maktabadda/Library Technology Open Lab

Wednesdays, June 12, 19 & 26, 10:30-12 Kaalay oo baro Teknoolojiga maktabadda. Shaqaalaha waxey ku bilaabi doonaan Open lab-ka 20-daqiiqo oo horudhac ku saabsan teknoolojiga maktabadda. Mowduucyada laga hadli doono waxaa ka mid ah: sidaad u isticmaali laheyd kombiyuutarada maktabada, Internet-ka iyo Email-lada, asturnaanta, printer-rada iyo Scanner, iyo sidaad buugaagta uga raadsan laheyd bogga maktabada iyo kheyraadka laga helaba. Markuu mowduuca horidhaciisa lasiiyo, ka qeyb galayaasha waxey waqti u heli doonaan iney sii dabaqaan waxey barteen iyadoo shaqaalahana diyaar u ahaan doonaan iney uga jawaabaan su’aalahooda mid-midna u caawiyaan. Come and explore library technology. Staff will start each Open Lab with a 20-minute orientation to library technology. Following the orientation, participants will have time to explore on their own, while staff will be available for questions and one-on-one support. Schedule of topics: • June 12: Signing onto library computers and accessing the internet. • June 19: Using the library website and best practices for privacy. • June 26: Using email. • July 3: Scanning and printing. • July 10: Creating a library account, using the library catalog. • July 17: Online library databases for learning, literacy and employment.

Franklin Learning Center:

612-543-6934 flc@hclib.org

The Franklin Learning Center offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who are learning English and math, preparing for the GED and citizenship exams, and gaining life skills. We are always looking for community volunteers! No experience necessary; we provide training and materials. Contact us at 952-847-2934 or flc@hclib.org.