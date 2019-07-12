Navigation Center closes

Coalition partners involved in the temporary Navigation Center in south Minneapolis reflected June 3 on the months’ long effort to provide a safe and service-rich environment for people formerly living at the Franklin-Hiawatha homeless encampment.

The Navigation Center at 2109 Cedar Ave. S. has closed after operating since late December of 2018. At its peak occupancy, it provided beds and shelter to 176 people in three sprung structures. Seventy-four people who stayed at the center have been connected to housing, nursing homes or treatment programs — a high success rate compared to traditional shelters.

Red Lake Nation, Simpson Housing Services and the Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors (MUID) partnered to provide services onsite and led transition efforts while the city of Minneapolis provided funding and support for the Navigation Center.

Through the Navigation Center, people were able to secure an array of services including pathways to permanent housing, income, healthcare and stability. Individual case management services were provided onsite by partner agencies and included traditional American Indian healing activities, all of which were voluntary.

Red Lake Nation will build a culturally sensitive, 110-unit affordable housing development on the Navigation Center site, with a treatment clinic on the first floor.

This update by city consultant Margaret King, who managed the Navigation Center, was shared by Ward 9 Council Member Alondra Cano in her e-newsletter.

46 STILL LIVING AT

CENTER AS OF May 22

• 10 had firm housing or treatment

admission dates for prior to June 3

• 28 had alternate shelter for interim

period before getting firm housing

• 8 were not accepting services

130 exits as of May 22, 2019

• 68 positive

• 60 negative

• 2 deaths