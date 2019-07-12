OPINION & COMMENTARY

The following letters were written to city officials and submitted to The Alley.

“Right to be involved – Public participation is based on the belief that those who are affably a decision have a right to be involved in the decision-making process.” (Passed by Minneapolis City Council in 2007 – updated in 2014).

I am Shontal Lajuenesse. Why has public works and the city council REFUSED to allow the East Phillips Community to present our East Phillips indoor Urban farm plan at any of your meetings??? We DO NOT want your pollution and congestion. We have enough already. And Yes! We want clean water, but we also deserve to BREATHE. Where is the justice?

Shontal Lajuenesse

I am Amy Pass, and I have lived in the East Phillips neighborhood for the last 21 years. The residents of East Phillips already are exposed to high levels of pollution, and my daughter was tested and found to have high levels of arsenic when she was a preschooler. Our neighborhood is full of minority people and people of low socio economic status, and the city’s plan to put a water maintenance yard at the former Roof Depot site is nothing short of environmental racism and elitism. The neighborhood has clearly stated opposition to the city’s plan and has proposed an alternate plan that would decrease pollution, increase affordable housing, create jobs, and increase quality of life for our neighborhood.

Why would the city refuse to even listen to the community?

Why would the city chose to add stress and pollution to an already suffering neighborhood?

Why won’t the city even HEAR the plan that the citizens of the neighbourhood propose?

We’re asking for your assistance in helping our neighborhood to be heard. We look forward to your quick response.

Sincerely,

Amy Pass