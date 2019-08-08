What’s Up at the Franklin Community Library August 2019

By ERIN THOMASSON

All Ages

15-Minute Guitar and Voice Lessons

Thursday, Aug. 1, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Registration Required. For kids & teens. Come participate in a 15-minute one-on-one voice or guitar lesson with local musicians, Dallas & Siama! Learn to sing or play guitar for the first time, or learn tips to improve your gifts in a welcoming environment. Use our guitar or bring your own.

Read Together

Tuesdays, Aug. 6, 13 & 20, 1-2 p.m.

Practice reading and enjoying books one-on-one or in a small group.

Franklin on the Green

Tuesdays, 3-4:30 p.m.

Play games outside this summer! We will have badminton, soccer, frisbee and other games set up to play, weather permitting.

Learn Together: Connect and Play

Tuesdays, 6-6:30 p.m.

Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities. Join your neighbors each week for a different theme including music, art, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), reading and creative play.

Science Wednesdays

Wednesdays, 3-4:30 p.m.

Join us for a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) activity each week!

Puzzlemania!

Thursdays, 3-5 p.m.

Enjoy a variety of educational and fun puzzles and games!

Game On!

Thursdays, 5-7 p.m.

Join us for all types of gaming! Enjoy card games, board games, Xbox, VR and more. Play an old favorite or learn a new one.

Family Storytime

Fridays, 10:30-11 a.m.

For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement.

Teen programs

Urban 4-H Club

Tuesdays, 5–7 p.m.

We do everything from urban gardening to digital photo/video to theater. Partner: University of Minnesota.

Teen Tech Workshop

Wednesdays, 5-6:30 p.m.

Get creative and make music, videos, animation and other projects using both high- and low-tech tools, everything from iPads and 3D printers to synthesizers and sewing machines. Led by the library’s Teen Tech Squad.

Cards and Board Games

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Chess, Scrabble®, backgammon, cribbage, Mahjong and more! Come play a variety of games with new or old friends. Games are provided or bring a favorite from home.

Electronic Music Workshop

Wednesday, August 21, 6:30-7:30 pm

Entering grades 3-12. Make beats and experiment with electronic music production in a space that empowers girls, non-binary and trans youth. All are welcome! Collaborator: Beats by Girlz.

Adults

Open Crafting

Monday, Aug. 5, 1-3 p.m.

Looking for a space to sew, knit or work on other crafts? Bring your current project and materials and join us! Sewing machines, knitting needles and other equipment will be available for your use.

Work of Art: Marketing for Adults

Monday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Registration Required. Define your product, discover your target audience, make decisions about how to sell your work, and identify a budget and strategy for your artistic business. Collaborator: Springboard for the Arts. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Franklin Technology Hour

Thursdays, 12-1 p.m.

Do you want to explore new technology, practice using a computer program, or learn more about the library’s electronic resources? Then come to Franklin Technology Hour! Bring your questions or come and explore a spotlighted resource.

The Ethics of Efficient Legal Research: “How Do You Feel About Good Enough?” CLE Class

Friday, Aug.16, 12:15-1:15 p.m.

This program takes place at Hennepin County Government Center (300 S 6th St). This CLE (Continuing Legal Education) series provides continuing education credits to attorneys, but the CLEs are open to anyone. The classes are free of charge, and no registration is required. Each CLE will be one credit. For more information, contact Becky Breyen at 612-348-7960 or becky.breyen@hennepin.us. The Ethics of Efficient Legal Research: “How Do You Feel About Good Enough?” by Karen Westwood, Director, Hennepin County Law Library and Charlie Wilson, Manager, Knowledge Sharing and Training Services, Ballard Spahr, LLC.

Master Gardener: Backyard Compost Basics

Saturday, Aug.17, 3-4:15 p.m.

Registration Required. Learn about the right equipment and space for composting, maintaining and troubleshooting your compost, composting in winter, and how to use your finished compost. Collaborator: Hennepin County Master Gardeners, University of Minnesota Extension.

Power in Participation: Voter Education Workshop

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 10-11 a.m.

Learn about elections, the voting process, and civic engagement. Great for first time voters! Non-partisan and open to all. Explore a new topic each month. Aug. 27: How You Can Vote. Collaborator: Black Votes Matter MN

Franklin Learning Center: 612-543-6934

The Franklin Learning Center offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who are learning English and math, preparing for the GED and citizenship exams, and gaining life skills. We are always looking for community volunteers! No experience necessary; we provide training and materials. Contact us at 952-847-2934 or flc@hclib.org.